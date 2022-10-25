×

National

BREAKING NEWS: Court rules removal of DA’s Mpho Phalatse as Joburg mayor is unlawful

Phalatse is declared to be the executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg, the judgment reads

25 October 2022 - 11:46 Luyolo Mkentane

DA councillor Mpho Phalatse has won a court bid declaring her ousting as Johannesburg executive mayor through a vote of no confidence on September 30, unlawful.

Phalatse challenged her removal before the Gauteng high court on October 19, saying through her legal representative, Carol Steinberg SC, that the decision of the programming committee on September 29 to place a motion of no confidence in her on the agenda for the next day's extraordinary council meeting, was unlawful as the meeting did not quorate...

