There is still huge uncertainty over the economy, inflation and where interest rates will end up, and none of that is conducive to a strong sustainable stock market recovery
Though consensus corporate earnings forecasts are being revised downward, they are probably not low enough to provide a buffer against a recession
Zondo was not a neutral judge leading a fact-finding commission, says Zuma
The presidency has indicated that the response to the report will be made publicly available shortly
When Liz Truss and Kwazi Kwarteng imposed extreme supply side economics on the UK, the market’s verdict was brutal
Revenue overrun is expected but government spending will remain under pressure
Walmart must now decide on the future of Game’s loss-making SA business
Boris Johnson struggles to get enough support to make a shock return as Britain’s prime minister
T20 World Cup match goes down to the final over
Of all office workers, middle managers are reporting the highest levels of stress and anxiety and the worst work-life balance
Port and freight rail operator Transnet, which is seeking R2.9bn from the state over the medium term, should reconsider the 24 months timeframe for private sector access to its rail infrastructure as this may deter investment, says deputy finance minister David Masondo.
“My understanding is that there have been different solutions that have been put forward by some of the users of the Transnet services, but those have not received good traction,” he told Business Day...
Think again on timeframe for private access to railways, says Masondo
Bidders are unlikely to invest in equipment that will last 30 years for a two-year contract, says deputy finance minister
