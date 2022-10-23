×

National

Think again on timeframe for private access to railways, says Masondo

Bidders are unlikely to invest in equipment that will last 30 years for a two-year contract, says deputy finance minister

BL Premium
23 October 2022 - 16:50 Thando Maeko

Port and freight rail operator Transnet, which is seeking R2.9bn from the state over the medium term, should reconsider the 24 months timeframe for private sector access to its rail infrastructure as this may deter investment, says deputy finance minister David Masondo.

“My understanding is that there have been different solutions that have been put forward by some of the users of the Transnet services, but those have not received good traction,” he told Business Day...

BL Premium

