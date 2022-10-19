×

National

Land Bank finally reaches agreement with creditors

The lender, which defaulted on R40bn in 2020, is confident of reaching a settlement with all parties by March 2023 at the latest

BL Premium
19 October 2022 - 14:08 Linda Ensor

The Land Bank has finally reached an agreement with the majority of its creditors and hopes to conclude a settlement by the end of the year or end-March 2023 at the latest, chairperson Thabi Nkosi said on Wednesday.

“[W]e now have a solution which enjoys the support of the majority of lenders ... we have been able to craft a solution that not only focuses on the repayment of debt but also has the long-term sustainability of the bank at its core,” Nkosi told parliament’s finance committee...

