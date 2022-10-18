Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), a minority union at Transnet that rejected the logistics company’s latest wage offer, says it is weighing its options regarding rival union United National Transport Union’s (Untu) decision to accept the wage offer and return to work.
Untu’s decision to accept a three-year wage deal with Transnet is likely to negatively affect Satawu’s chances of securing above-inflation increases “because the employer will take advantage of the deal” says Satawu’s general secretary, Jack Mazibuko...
Untu’s Transnet deal may scupper Satawu’s chances at above-inflation increases
The trade union, whose members are still on strike, says it believes the SOE will ‘take advantage’ of the Untu wage deal
