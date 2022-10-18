×

Treasury calls off blanket registration for NPOs

Department to take more targeted, risk-based approach to non-profit organisations in a bill that seeks to combat money-laundering and financing of terrorism

18 October 2022 - 16:01 Linda Ensor

Treasury has abandoned its blanket requirement for the registration of all non-profit organisations (NPOs) to combat money-laundering and terrorism financing in favour of a more targeted, risk-based approach.

The compulsory registration requirement for all NPOs under the proposed General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism) Amendment Bill was so broad that it would have even required knitting clubs to register...

