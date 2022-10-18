Treasury calls off blanket registration for NPOs

Bullion is expected to hit $1,600 by the end of 2022 due to elevated US inflation and the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy
An industry that had sensed the financial crisis is showing no fear of a downturn, writes Thomas Black
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
Mletheni Ndlovu, Thokozani Sokhela and Mhawukeleni Sokhela are out on bail after being charged with firearms offences
Food, clothing and liquor reports strong profit, but off a low base, and the market isn’t impressed with high operating costs, rising debt and sluggish revenue growth
Creecy says SA has unique green hydrogen technology that can help Europe reduce its reliance on Russian gas, but it needs to act fast
London authorities have asked the public to avoid the area near Downing Street
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
Sole surviving example in SA has undergone a bumper-to-bumper rebuild
Treasury has abandoned its blanket requirement for the registration of all non-profit organisations (NPOs) to combat money-laundering and terrorism financing in favour of a more targeted, risk-based approach.
The compulsory registration requirement for all NPOs under the proposed General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism) Amendment Bill was so broad that it would have even required knitting clubs to register...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Treasury calls off blanket registration for NPOs
Department to take more targeted, risk-based approach to non-profit organisations in a bill that seeks to combat money-laundering and financing of terrorism
Treasury has abandoned its blanket requirement for the registration of all non-profit organisations (NPOs) to combat money-laundering and terrorism financing in favour of a more targeted, risk-based approach.
The compulsory registration requirement for all NPOs under the proposed General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism) Amendment Bill was so broad that it would have even required knitting clubs to register...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.