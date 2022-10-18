×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

BREAKING NEWS: Steinhoff kingpin Markus Jooste’s assets seized

Assets include his Lanzerac wine farm, luxury vehicles, his home in Hermanus and his wife’s jewellery

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 19:42 Katharine Child

The Reserve Bank has seized the assets of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and his wife, including R1.2bn, his Lanzerac wine farm, five luxury vehicles, and jewellery. 

According to a court order obtained by the Bank on Tuesday afternoon, Jooste is suspected of breaching exchange control regulations. The court allowed the Bank to attach the Joostes’ Hermanus home — including all movable assets inside, excluding food and clothing. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.