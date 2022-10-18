Analysts caution that the spectre of global recession and further aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other central banks hasn’t disappeared
Workers engaged in acts of sabotage during wage talks
Each one percentage point in the public sector pay deal costs the fiscus R6.5bn, or about 0.1% of GDP
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
French cement maker pleads guilty to charges of providing material support to a terrorist organisation
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
The decision follows media reports of ties to Russian intelligence via an association he founded in 2012
It's been a great season for Senegal's Sadio Mane, the player nicknamed ‘the man with the golden heart’.
The silent, powerful car ‘demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification’
The Reserve Bank has seized the assets of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and his wife, including R1.2bn, his Lanzerac wine farm, five luxury vehicles, and jewellery.
According to a court order obtained by the Bank on Tuesday afternoon, Jooste is suspected of breaching exchange control regulations. The court allowed the Bank to attach the Joostes’ Hermanus home — including all movable assets inside, excluding food and clothing. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BREAKING NEWS: Steinhoff kingpin Markus Jooste’s assets seized
Assets include his Lanzerac wine farm, luxury vehicles, his home in Hermanus and his wife’s jewellery
The Reserve Bank has seized the assets of former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and his wife, including R1.2bn, his Lanzerac wine farm, five luxury vehicles, and jewellery.
According to a court order obtained by the Bank on Tuesday afternoon, Jooste is suspected of breaching exchange control regulations. The court allowed the Bank to attach the Joostes’ Hermanus home — including all movable assets inside, excluding food and clothing. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.