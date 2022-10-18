×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Joburg to spend R340m over three years for water supply in the metro

Spending commitment on infrastructure follows water supply reductions in parts of Joburg blamed on power cuts

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 19:17 Luyolo Mkentane

Johannesburg is set to spend R340m over the next three years to jack up its infrastructure to ensure continuous supply of water to the metro’s 6-million residents.

This was revealed by Johannesburg Water managing director Ntshavheni Mukwevho at a media briefing on Tuesday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.