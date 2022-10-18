×

National

Fees paid for SA students returning to Russia, says Mpumalanga department

Provincial education department says it transferred R28m to cover overdue fees after civil group threatens legal action

18 October 2022 - 16:33

The Mpumalanga department of education says it has transferred R28m to the department of international relations and co-operation to cover overdue tuition and accommodation fees for students studying at institutions in Russia.

Mpumalanga education MEC Bonakele Majuba said on Tuesday: “The department was able to transfer money to Dirco [department of international relations and co-operation] to enable them to disburse it to the universities in Russia. Dirco is engaging all the relevant role players and universities to ensure the task is executed timeously and to the best interest of all the students.”..

