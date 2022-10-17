×

‘Load-shedding’ — not ‘bloody-Eskom’ — is SA’s word of the year

The term load-shedding beat the first runner-up, Phala Phala, with more than 40,000 clip counts and mentions across a broad range of media

17 October 2022 - 12:29 Denene Erasmus

It has been a record-breaking year for the rolling power cuts implemented by state-owned power company Eskom to manage insufficient power supply from its ailing fleet of coal-fired power stations.

As an indication of just how pervasive these organised blackouts have become, “load-shedding” has been chosen, among other strong contenders such as xenophobia, Phala Phala, gaslighting and inganekwane (fairytale in isiZulu), as the SA Word of the Year...

