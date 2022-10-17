There are fears that the reports will indicate an economy set to slow dramatically, one analyst says
It has been a record-breaking year for the rolling power cuts implemented by state-owned power company Eskom to manage insufficient power supply from its ailing fleet of coal-fired power stations.
As an indication of just how pervasive these organised blackouts have become, “load-shedding” has been chosen, among other strong contenders such as xenophobia, Phala Phala, gaslighting and inganekwane (fairytale in isiZulu), as the SA Word of the Year...
‘Load-shedding’ — not ‘bloody-Eskom’ — is SA’s word of the year
The term load-shedding beat the first runner-up, Phala Phala, with more than 40,000 clip counts and mentions across a broad range of media
