National

BREAKING NEWS: Eskom’s new land leases to unlock R40bn investment in renewables

This is the first batch of lease agreements the utility has signed with private companies to develop projects on land around its stations

14 October 2022 - 14:40 Denene Erasmus

Eskom has concluded agreements with four independent power producers for the commercial lease and use of land parcels at its Majuba and Tutuka power stations in Mpumalanga.

This is the first batch of lease agreements Eskom has signed with private companies to develop renewable power projects on land parcels around its existing power stations...

