National

SA weapon developed to shoot down killer drones

A Centurion-based vehicle manufacturer has developed an armoured personnel carrier that can disable drones

12 October 2022 - 20:55 Michael Schmidt

Swarming killer microdrones entirely automated by artificial intelligence (AI) are the stuff of nightmares and are on the verge of reality — but an SA company has come up with a way to shoot them down.

A video that’s taken YouTube by storm shows a man demonstrating the devastating efficacy of microdrones. Armed with facial recognition software, they swarm up to the foreheads of designated “bad guys” and detonate tiny, high-explosive charges that blow their heads off...

