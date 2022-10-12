×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

SA greylisting highly probable but with political will it will not be all doom and gloom, says FATF report

With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions

BL Premium
12 October 2022 - 19:57 Erin Bates

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is highly likely to demote SA to its greylist in early 2023, according to a prediction in a report commissioned by Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

BLSA released the report conducted by research and consultancy firm Intellidex on Wednesday. It warns of adverse outcomes including a bad rap for SA and higher costs for international transactions...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.