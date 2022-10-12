×

Numsa and Macsteel lock horns over benefits strike

Giant merchandiser and distributor says it will go to court for an order declaring the action illegal and unprotected

12 October 2022 - 19:35 Luyolo Mkentane

Macsteel, one of SA’s largest steel merchandisers and distributors, says it will approach the courts on Thursday for an order declaring a Numsa strike illegal and unprotected.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA, the country’s largest union with more than 400,000 members, gave the company until Wednesday to reinstate worker benefits it claims were withdrawn unilaterally, or face strike action starting on Thursday after serving the company with a 48-hour strike notice...

