As digital payments soar in SA people without mobile phones and bank accounts are increasingly excluded
For more than a decade, musician Thomas Nhassavele has been busking next to the parking payment machine at Johannesburg’s Rosebank Mall, where drivers often dropped their change into his guitar case.
But Nhassavele’s takings have dwindled in the past year or two as growing numbers of mall visitors use cards to pay at the machine’s new cashless payment system — some mumbling a quick apology to him before they head for the exits...
How street vendors are struggling in a cashless world
