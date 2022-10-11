×

National

Business offers increased rates to avert Transnet strike

Busa, BLSA and Durban Chamber of Business act in an effort to resolve the deadlock in talks with unions

11 October 2022 - 19:58 Thando Maeko and Mary Papayya

In an effort to alleviate the effects of the Transnet wage strike on the economy, business has offered to pay increased fees for the rail utility’s services, and an additional strike avoidance levy until an agreement is reached. 

According to the proposals contained in the latest industry publication, Cargo Movement Report, an additional levy of R148, per container was offered to Transnet’s terminal handling charges (THC). If accepted, the levy will help fill the gap left between Transnet’s offer and what the unions are demanding...

