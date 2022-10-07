Lesufi announces new Gauteng cabinet

The all share index, however, gained 3.06% for the week, thanks to a rally on Monday and Tuesday
One of the key mandates is to ensure E-tolls are scrapped
Newly elected Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Friday introduced his new executive committee a day after he was sworn in to office.
Lesufi said three priorities for his executive are to ensure the provision of better health services, improving the lives of people in townships and informal settlements and fighting crime and lawlessness.
He appointed Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko as health MEC, to replace Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi and Tasneem Motara as MEC for economic development.
Faith Mazibuko will retain the safety and security portfolio she headed during Lesufi’s predecessor, premier David Makhura’s term.
Kedibone Diale-Tlabela was appointed transport and logistics MEC with a primary mandate to ensure E-tolls are scrapped.
The ANC in the province is under pressure having lost all three metros at the last local government elections.
Apart from the lack of service delivery and rampant corruption, the party has also been negatively affected by the E-tolls saga, which the national government has promised to resolve. The party in the province wants them scrapped.
Lesufi also appointed Matome Chiloane to replace him as education MEC, Mzikayifane Khumalo as co-operative governance MEC, Lebogang Maile as infrastructure development and human settlements MEC, Jacob Mamabolo as finance MEC, Morakane Mosupyoe as sport MEC and Mbali Hlophe as social development MEC.
Outlining his vision, Lesufi said he wanted to ensure people do not queue for hours to obtain health services in the province’s clinics and hospitals.
He said the province will increase the budget and intends to recruit 6,000 people to assist police in law enforcement.
The immediate mandate of the finance MEC was to ensure E-tolls are scrapped, he said.
In agreement with the National Treasury and in accordance with relevant laws, another mandate was to be the first province to establish a state bank. This state bank would allow people to borrow money and fund township businesses.
“We are going to buy medicine directly. The mandate is to establish a pharmaceutical company. We will buy medicine directly from the holders of those titles.”
He said no hospital or clinic should be without medication. “The finance department is going to manage that.”
TimesLIVE
Lesufi announces new Gauteng cabinet
One of the key mandates is to ensure E-tolls are scrapped
