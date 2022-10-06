Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
An aircraft in Dubai tied to Gupta-linked business Islandsite is among assets raised in the Free State High Court case in which its business-rescue practitioners (BRPs) are demanding legal fees related to its frozen assets.
Islandsite’s business-rescue practitioners, Kurt Knoop and Louis Klopper, brought the case against the court-appointed curator and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP)...
Rescue practitioners demand legal fees for frozen Gupta-linked business
Islandsite is charged in alleged multimillion-rand case of fraud during feasibility study in Free State
