Rescue practitioners demand legal fees for frozen Gupta-linked business

Islandsite is charged in alleged multimillion-rand case of fraud during feasibility study in Free State

06 October 2022 - 21:11 Erin Bates

An aircraft in Dubai tied to Gupta-linked business Islandsite is among assets raised in the Free State High Court case in which its business-rescue practitioners (BRPs) are demanding legal fees related to its frozen assets.

Islandsite’s business-rescue practitioners, Kurt Knoop and Louis Klopper, brought the case against the court-appointed curator and national director of public prosecutions (NDPP)...

