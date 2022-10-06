×

National

Eskom is not overstaffed, says De Ruyter

CEO says the utility needs more workers to replace an ageing workforce

06 October 2022 - 18:43 Denene Erasmus

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has dismissed the notion that the power utility has too many employees, saying some of staff work “extraordinary hours” to repair breakdowns and it desperately needs to bring “new talent” on board. 

Instead of focusing on decreasing the workforce, De Ruyter said there was a “desperate” need to fill their employee pipeline with “new talent”...

