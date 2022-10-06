Eskom is not overstaffed, says De Ruyter

Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
CEO says the utility needs more workers to replace an ageing workforce
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has dismissed the notion that the power utility has too many employees, saying some of staff work “extraordinary hours” to repair breakdowns and it desperately needs to bring “new talent” on board.
Instead of focusing on decreasing the workforce, De Ruyter said there was a “desperate” need to fill their employee pipeline with “new talent”...
