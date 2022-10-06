Durban and Richards Bay ports affected in latest strike by Transnet workers

From Morgan Stanley to SPI Asset Management, find out what these global financial institutions feel about the 2-million-barrel output slash
Thursday, October 6 2022
Transnet said it is aware that some employees across its operations are embarking on “illegal strike action following non-resolution in the ongoing wage negotiations”.
“Since tabling an initial offer, Transnet has made concerted efforts by improving its wage offer a further four occasions, in spite of the operational and financial challenges facing the organisation, understanding fully the impact any strike action would have on employees, industry and the economy.
“Any strike action taking place presently is illegal and unprotected, as one of its unions, the United National Transport Union (Untu) has not followed the prescripts as set down in the Labour Relations Act prior to embarking on [the] strike.
“Transnet’s primary focus remains to avoid mass industrial action, as this will have a profound impact on economic activity across all sectors, and urges workers to consider the long-term consequences of the strike on themselves, their colleagues, their families and the South African economy as a whole,” said spokesperson Ayanda Shezi.
In Durban, workers are gathering at the port entrance. Officials indicated that Pier 1, Pier 2 and the Durban Container Terminal (DCT) have been affected as a result of industrial action in the coastal city and all appointment slots have been suspended.
In Richards Bay, workers used a horse and trailer truck to block the main entrance and entrances to key locomotives and yards at Transnet Nsezi Wagon Maintenance Depot.
Talks between Transnet and the leadership of the Untu and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) to discuss the salary dispute and the pending strike action declared by both unions failed to reach a positive outcome.
Organised business has expressed concern, saying the strike will go ahead despite multiple efforts given to Transnet to avert it.
In written communication to government (minister of transport Fikile Mbalula and minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan) on Tuesday, the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said: “As organised business, we are deeply concerned about the economic impact the strike action will have on our economy. [SA] is extremely reliant on the Durban Port and the logistics sector.
Failure to avert the strike will be detrimental to the country [and] regional and local GDP. The industrial action has the potential to negatively impact the entire logistics value chain both directly and indirectly, leading to an interruption of the supply of essential goods for the duration of the strike. [This translates] to uncertainty for businesses.”
Several recommendations were given on how the strike could be averted.
Durban and Richards Bay ports affected in latest strike by Transnet workers
The state-owned freight-transport company says any industrial action is illegal, as trade union Untu has not followed Labour Relations Act prescripts
