African women must helm boardrooms, Cyril Ramaphosa says
The president says work is under way to set up a fund to provide support for women entrepreneurs ready to scale up their businesses
06 October 2022 - 16:22
President Cyril Ramaphosa believes work must be done to elevate the role and status of women within the economy.
“You have to be at the head of the boardroom tables,” said Ramaphosa at the second Women Economic Assembly in Pretoria, on Thursday...
