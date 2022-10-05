×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Transnet offers new deal to unions in bid to avert strike

The SOE has offered workers, who threatened to go on strike from Thursday, an increase in wages of 3% across the board

05 October 2022 - 10:43 Thando Maeko
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Transnet has revised its wage offer of 1,5% to 3% across the board to workers in a bid to avoid nationwide industrial action that threatens to negatively affect the state-owned rail and logistics company’s operations. 

This is after unions leaders from the South African Transport Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) and United National Transport Union (Untu) notified Transnet of their respective intention to down tools from Thursday after members rejected an initial wage offer of 1,5%, citing the rising cost of living. 

The new wage offer tabled by Transnet on Tuesday will see workers receive a 3% increase across the board effective from April 2023 and a one-off payment of R7,600 before tax to each employee. 

This offer will formally be tabled  at the Bargaining Council on Wednesday with Untu and on Friday with Satawu.

“The revised offer further increases Transnet’s fixed salary base and, therefore, operating costs. Transnet’s wage bill already accounts for 66% of the company’s monthly operating costs, and given the current operational and financial performance of the business, it would be ill considered to offer unsustainable wage increases,” Transnet said in a statement. 

However, given the role that the logistics company plays in the SA economy, it is crucial that any strike is averted, it says. 

Transnet is a key role player in SA’s economy. The rail operator’s 31,000km rail infrastructure is used to ferry essential commodities such as coal and iron ore. However, in recent years it has been damaged by vandalism and theft, forcing many companies to transport goods via roads instead of railways, causing revenue losses to not only Transnet, but also clients.

Unions have demanded wage increases of between 13%-15% as well as increases to medical aid and housing allowances. 

maekot@businesslive.co.za

Transnet workers threaten to strike after rejecting wage offer

The United National Transport Union, representing 60% of Transnet's more than 55 000-strong workforce, will down tools
News
1 day ago

Transnet wants ‘amicable settlement’ after wage talks collapse

A strike certificate has been issued and management has 30 days to table a revised offer
National
1 month ago

SOE procurement hamstrung by regulations, public enterprises says

The current system is time consuming and could have cost implications for state-owned enterprises
National
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Wage offer exposes cracks in Cosatu as teachers’ ...
National
2.
Pilot project helps older people become ...
National
3.
Zuma asks court to dismiss journalist Karyn ...
National
4.
McKinsey withdraws from B4SA over Transnet graft ...
National
5.
Political parties weigh in on Ramaphosa’s nod to ...
National

Related Articles

McKinsey withdraws from B4SA over Transnet graft charge

National

JOHN DLUDLU: New Eskom leadership must be given support, space and time to do ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.