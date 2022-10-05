Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Transnet has revised its wage offer of 1,5% to 3% across the board to workers in a bid to avoid nationwide industrial action that threatens to negatively affect the state-owned rail and logistics company’s operations.
This is after unions leaders from the South African Transport Allied Workers’ Union (Satawu) and United National Transport Union (Untu) notified Transnet of their respective intention to down tools from Thursday after members rejected an initial wage offer of 1,5%, citing the rising cost of living.
The new wage offer tabled by Transnet on Tuesday will see workers receive a 3% increase across the board effective from April 2023 and a one-off payment of R7,600 before tax to each employee.
This offer will formally be tabled at the Bargaining Council on Wednesday with Untu and on Friday with Satawu.
“The revised offer further increases Transnet’s fixed salary base and, therefore, operating costs. Transnet’s wage bill already accounts for 66% of the company’s monthly operating costs, and given the current operational and financial performance of the business, it would be ill considered to offer unsustainable wage increases,” Transnet said in a statement.
However, given the role that the logistics company plays in the SA economy, it is crucial that any strike is averted, it says.
Transnet is a key role player in SA’s economy. The rail operator’s 31,000km rail infrastructure is used to ferry essential commodities such as coal and iron ore. However, in recent years it has been damaged by vandalism and theft, forcing many companies to transport goods via roads instead of railways, causing revenue losses to not only Transnet, but also clients.
Unions have demanded wage increases of between 13%-15% as well as increases to medical aid and housing allowances.
maekot@businesslive.co.za
Transnet offers new deal to unions in bid to avert strike
The SOE has offered workers, who threatened to go on strike from Thursday, an increase in wages of 3% across the board
