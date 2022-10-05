×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

AU talks between Ethiopia and Tigray in question

But a source says neither side has confirmed its participation yet

05 October 2022 - 08:46 Giulia Paravicini
Moussa Faki Mahamat. Picture: REUTERS
Moussa Faki Mahamat. Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi — Ethiopia’s government has accepted an invitation by the AU to participate in peace talks aimed at ending a two-year conflict with rival Tigray forces, the prime minister’s national security adviser said on Wednesday.

Tigray forces have yet to respond to the invitation for talks this weekend in SA, which would be the first formal negotiations between the two sides since the outbreak of war in November 2020, two diplomatic sources said.

The conflict has killed thousands of civilians and uprooted millions. Both sides have previously said they were prepared to participate in AU-mediated talks but intense fighting has continued to rage across Tigray.

The Ethiopian government “has accepted this invitation which is in line with our principled position regarding the peaceful resolution of the conflict and the need to have talks without preconditions”, Redwan Hussein, national security adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said on Twitter.

AU Commission chair Moussa Faki also invited Debretsion Gebremichael, who leads Tigray’s ruling political party, to the talks in a letter seen by Reuters. The letter was dated October 1, but Getachew Reda, a spokesman for Debretsion’s Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), said on Tuesday he was not aware of any imminent talks.

Getachew did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday about the Ethiopian government accepting the AU invitation.

The TPLF said in September it was ready for a ceasefire and would accept an AU-led peace process after previously raising objections to AU proposals. Olusegun Obasanjo, the AU high representative for the Horn of Africa, will lead the negotiations with support from former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and former SA deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, according to the AU letter.

No formal talks between the two sides were held during a five-month ceasefire from March to  August. Fighting resumed on August 24.

Prime Minister Abiy’s government accuses the TPLF, which dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition until Abiy came to power in 2018, of trying to reassert Tigrayan dominance over Ethiopia.

The TPLF accuses Abiy of overcentralising power and oppressing Tigrayans. Both dismiss each other’s accusations.

Reuters

Tigray forces say Eritrea has launched full-scale offensive on border

Eritreans are fighting alongside Ethiopian government forces, says Tigray People's Liberation Front
World
2 weeks ago

Air strikes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kill 10 people, hospital officials say

Doctor tending to victims is among those reported to have been wounded in drone attacks on regional capital, Mekelle
World
3 weeks ago

Air strike hits Tigray capital Mekelle as fighting spreads

The latest bombing follows the collapse of a ceasefire between Ethiopian forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front last week
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Wage offer exposes cracks in Cosatu as teachers’ ...
National
2.
Zuma asks court to dismiss journalist Karyn ...
National
3.
Pilot project helps older people become ...
National
4.
McKinsey withdraws from B4SA over Transnet graft ...
National
5.
Critical skills visa applications being fast ...
National

Related Articles

Fighting erupts anew in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

World / Africa

Hundreds reported killed in Ethiopia’s ‘massacre of Amharas’

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.