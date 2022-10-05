×

AU said to have invited Ethiopia and Tigray forces to peace talks in SA

But a source says neither side has confirmed its participation yet

05 October 2022 - 08:46 Giulia Paravicini
Moussa Faki Mahamat. Picture: REUTERS
Nairobi, Kenya — The AU has invited Ethiopia’s government and rival Tigray forces to peace talks in SA this weekend aimed at ending a two-year conflict, in a letter seen by Reuters.

Three diplomatic sources, speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the authenticity of the October 1 letter, written by AU Commission chair Moussa Faki to Debretsion Gebremichael, who leads Tigray’s ruling political party.

One of the sources said neither side had yet confirmed its participation.

Contacted by Reuters, Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for Debretsion Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said he was not aware of imminent talks.

There were no immediate responses to requests for comment from Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, the prime minister's national security adviser, Redwan Hussein, and the prime minister's spokesperson, Billene Seyoum. 

Reuters

Tigray forces say Eritrea has launched full-scale offensive on border

Eritreans are fighting alongside Ethiopian government forces, says Tigray People's Liberation Front
World
2 weeks ago

Air strikes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region kill 10 people, hospital officials say

Doctor tending to victims is among those reported to have been wounded in drone attacks on regional capital, Mekelle
World
2 weeks ago

Air strike hits Tigray capital Mekelle as fighting spreads

The latest bombing follows the collapse of a ceasefire between Ethiopian forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front last week
World
1 month ago
