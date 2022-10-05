AU said to have invited Ethiopia and Tigray forces to peace talks in SA

Traders say a stronger dollar was the main reason for the slightly easier prices
Nairobi, Kenya — The AU has invited Ethiopia’s government and rival Tigray forces to peace talks in SA this weekend aimed at ending a two-year conflict, in a letter seen by Reuters.
Three diplomatic sources, speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the authenticity of the October 1 letter, written by AU Commission chair Moussa Faki to Debretsion Gebremichael, who leads Tigray’s ruling political party.
One of the sources said neither side had yet confirmed its participation.
Contacted by Reuters, Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for Debretsion Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said he was not aware of imminent talks.
There were no immediate responses to requests for comment from Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, the prime minister's national security adviser, Redwan Hussein, and the prime minister's spokesperson, Billene Seyoum.
Reuters
