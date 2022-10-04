Teachers’ union gives 3% wage increase the ‘thumbs up’

Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
Cracks within labour federation Cosatu are widening, with the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) breaking ranks with other public service unions with its support of the government’s revised final 3% wage offer for the country’s more than 1.3-million civil servants.
Cosatu, a key ally of the governing ANC, held its national elective congress in Midrand last week, where its 18 affiliates were divided on whether the federation should take an immediate decision to ditch the ANC and support the SACP in 2024, or if it should convene a special national congress in May 2023 to deliberate on the matter and take a final decision.
The issue was put to a vote and Cosatu is yet to announced the results. Public service unions are still angry that the government reneged on the last leg of a multiterm agreement signed in the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) in 2018. ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe was booed and prevented from addressing the Cosatu congress.
Civil servants marched to the Union Buildings in August against the rising cost of living and socioeconomic crises and to reject the revised final offer of 3% tabled by the department of public service & administration (DPSA) at the bargaining council, a platform where the employer and unions discuss and agree on wages and other conditions of employment.
Sadtu president Magope Maphila, in his opening address at the union’s national general council (NGC) at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, east of Joburg on Tuesday, said most members were in support of the revised offer. Sadtu has a membership of about 260,000.
Unions initially demanded a 10% wage increase when negotiations began in May, but trimmed the figure down to 6.5% to match the headline inflation rate the Reserve Bank has forecast for 2022.
The government started by tabling a 1.5% offer, which it increased to 2% and included a R1,000 after-tax cash gratuity, which it argued equated to 6.5% when combined. It then increased its offer to a final 3% and workers were given 21 days in August to get a mandate from their members on the offer.
PSCBC general secretary Frikkie de Bruin said on Tuesday that the bargaining council held a special meeting, where parties noted the 21-day period had lapsed. Cosatu’s largest unions, including the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa), “indicated they are in dispute and will be invoking the dispute resolution procedure of council”.
The Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa), an affiliate of the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) also rejected the offer.
“Council also noted that PSA [Public Servants Association] and Sapu [SA Policing Union] had earlier declared a dispute and their disputes remain unresolved and certificates of non-resolution were issued,” De Bruin said.
He said the bargaining council was now awaiting the dispute referral forms from Nehawu, Popcru, Denosa and Hospersa. “We will also call on PSA to discuss picketing rules and sit down with Sapu as to discuss the arbitration process as Sapu is an essential service. As council, we will continue to encourage parties to resolve their differences and come to an amicable solution for the impasse,” De Bruin said.
At the NGC, which meets at least once in five years to ratify decisions of Sadtu’s national executive committee and adopt policy issues in between national congresses, Maphila insisted that the government’s revised final offer of 3%, the after-tax cash gratuity and the 1.5% pay progression hike, which is linked to years of service and is always pencilled into the budget, equated to more than 6% when combined.
“Seven out of nine provinces of Sadtu gave the current offer the thumbs up… The minority will subject themselves to the will of the majority,” Maphila told delegates.
“The longer we wait [to accept the offer], [the more likely] the DPSA might end up withdrawing that offer, that would be a sad day. We thought the 3%, plus 1.5% pay progression and R1,000 [cash gratuity] were good [when you look at] the crisis the country is facing.”
Nehawu and Popcru, which are among unions making up the bulk of Cosatu’s 1.6-million membership, were in favour of Cosatu taking an immediate decision to dump the ANC and support the SACP during the federation’s four-day congress last week, while Sadtu was in favour of a consultative conference in 2023.
“The contradictions we find at Cosatu ... do not mean running away from your own home when it’s difficult… We were being divided whether we must ditch the ANC in the 2024 elections,” said Maphila.
He said the results subsequently leaked to the media, showing that 594 delegates against 194 had voted in favour of Cosatu ditching the ANC “are illegitimate”.
“They are not the results that were communicated to the powers that be. They are not the original results that we know of. There were 1,854 voting delegates, 788 delegates voted through a secret ballot, 1,066 delegates did not vote. You can’t have 788 [delegates] deciding for 1,066 voting delegates,” said Maphila.
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Teachers’ union gives 3% wage increase the ‘thumbs up’
Cracks within Cosatu appear to widening as SA Democratic Teachers’ Union breaks ranks with other public service unions
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
