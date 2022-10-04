BREAKING NEWS: McKinsey withdraws from B4SA after links to state capture

Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
Consulting firm McKinsey will no longer provide project management services to lobby group Business For SA (B4SA) after being charged with tender fraud at state-owned rail operator, Transnet.
“As a consequence of being charged by the NPA, McKinsey has withdrawn from providing project management and all other forms of support to B4SA’s current initiative,” B4SA chair, Martin Kingston confirmed to Business Day.
B4SA, formed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak to assist the government with policy responses, says the McKinsey project management services included support to government and other stakeholders on five key interventions: energy, logistics, crime and corruption, water, and infrastructure.
“B4SA agrees with this course of action and has accepted the withdrawal of McKinsey from any involvement in the initiative,” Kingston says.
In September, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) charged former McKinsey director Vikas Sagar and current employee Goitseone Mangope with fraud, theft and corruption related to state capture at Transnet.
The pair were added to the NPA’s state capture case against other former Transnet officials including former CEOs, Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, ex Transnet CFO Anoj Singh, and Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha.
Their arrests come four months after the release of the final state capture report, which placed Molefe at the centre of corruption, racketeering and fraud at Transnet.
maekot@businesslive.co.za
