National

JSC starts interviews for SCA judges with focus on readiness and transformation

03 October 2022 - 20:21 FRANNY RABKIN

Mpumalanga high court judge Maleshane Kgoele received a grilling during her Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview on Monday for a position to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Acting president of the SCA, Xola Petse, suggested to Kgoele she might benefit from more acting stints at the appeal court before a permanent appointment, after revealing that senior judges had said they made extensive changes to her draft judgments before they were ready...

