AG highlights Brand SA’s poor oversight and record keeping

The AG highlighted that the entity is struggling to prepare regular, accurate and complete financial and performance reports that are supported and evidenced by reliable information

30 September 2022 - 18:02 Bekezela Phakathi

Brand SA, the state entity tasked with promoting the country’s image and attracting investment, has been flagged by the auditor-general for not exercising adequate oversight of financial reporting and a lack of proper record keeping.

While auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke issued Brand SA’s financial statements for the  2021/2022 financial year an unqualified audit opinion after material misstatements of expenditure and disclosure items were corrected and the supporting records were subsequently provided, she highlighted that the entity is struggling to prepare regular, accurate and complete financial and performance reports that are supported and evidenced by reliable information, due to the absence of the necessary skills and competencies...

