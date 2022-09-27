×

National

Pravin Gordhan plans to usher in a new Eskom board soon

The board was informed of the decision on Tuesday morning

27 September 2022 - 14:29 Hajra Omarjee

The government has confirmed that the Eskom board will be reconstituted, but has not committed to a deadline. 

The department of public enterprises said in a statement the board was informed of this on Tuesday morning...

