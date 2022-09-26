Market data including bonds and fuel prices
A veneer of normality has returned to irrepressible Odesa, but some sectors are still in survival mode
Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA’s CEO, Cas Coovadia
TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US legislators, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app’s safeguards of user data
CEO Sim Tshabalala says the bank is considering Morocco and Egypt to better serve multinationals
Business Day TV speaks to Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of the Sovereign Africa Ratings
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
Kwanza has strengthened almost 30% in 2022, making it one of the world’s best-performing currencies
Rugby Football Union head says there are no assurances in place and a buyer is being sought for the English club
The co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation talks to Wanted about identity, collaboration and our shared future
After weeks of back-to-back power cuts, the ability of Eskom’s leadership to run the state-owned entity has been questioned. This comes after the Sunday Times reported that the presidency had met the department of public enterprises about shaking up the power utility’s leadership. Business Day TV caught up with Business Unity SA’s CEO, Cas Coovadia, for his sentiments on this.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Is government looking for a new Eskom board?
Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA’s CEO, Cas Coovadia
After weeks of back-to-back power cuts, the ability of Eskom’s leadership to run the state-owned entity has been questioned. This comes after the Sunday Times reported that the presidency had met the department of public enterprises about shaking up the power utility’s leadership. Business Day TV caught up with Business Unity SA’s CEO, Cas Coovadia, for his sentiments on this.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Behind the global bond market rout
WATCH: SA’s new ratings agency contradicts big three
WATCH: Pension-fund and asset-allocation trends in a time of uncertainty
WATCH: How rising interest rates will affect SA’s housing market
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.