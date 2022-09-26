×

WATCH: Is government looking for a new Eskom board?

Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA’s CEO, Cas Coovadia

26 September 2022 - 21:28
Eskom. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eskom. Picture: BLOOMBERG

After weeks of back-to-back power cuts, the ability of  Eskom’s leadership to run the state-owned entity has been questioned. This comes after the Sunday Times reported that the presidency had met the department of public enterprises about shaking up the power utility’s leadership. Business Day TV caught up with Business Unity SA’s CEO, Cas Coovadia, for his  sentiments on this.

