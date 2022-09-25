The latest blowout was due to a strong dollar, which also hurt commodity prices, indicating continuing angst over the global economy
As in the 1980s, the pursuit of a credible inflation management framework heightens the risk of mass joblessness and a global recession
With a maximum range of 3,700km the ships are incapable of patrolling the area to the South Pole
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Bank says its lending margins improved, but global financial markets took the shine off wealth management
Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, Isaah Mhlanga and Raymond Parsons
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
Foreign minister gave the answer after being asked if Moscow would defend the areas with nuclear weapons
SA just fail to pip New Zealand to the title
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, unions march for better pay, Russia cracks down on anti-Putin rallies, Germany's Oktoberfest resumes after two-year hiatus, Iranians protest the death of a woman in ...
Docked at Durban is a sleek, long-lined grey patrol craft with a distinctive vertical prow, the cutting edge of SA’s other arms deal — one so untroubled by the sorts of scandals that rocked the 1999 strategic arms procurement package that it has sailed under the public’s radar.
The 750-tonne vessel may be overshadowed by her larger 3,700-tonne sister missile frigates at Simon’s Town, four of which were acquired — with three submarines — during that earlier court case-racked R30bn deal, but it is the first of at least three inshore patrol vessels (IPVs) designed for multiple roles in our coastal littoral waters...
‘Other arms deal’: inshore patrol vessels fail SA in its global duties
