National

Mbeki blames government for Eskom woes

The former president has criticised the political leadership for many issues, including the energy crisis

21 September 2022 - 19:20 Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko

Former president Thabo Mbeki has pointed the finger at the political leadership for SA’s economic challenges, including the electricity crisis that for the second time in two months has plunged the country into some of the worst rolling blackouts yet. 

To alleviate the long-standing power issues — which have dampened business confidence, contributed to the second-quarter economic contraction and added pain to inflation-hit South Africans — Mbeki suggests that the Eskom leadership, comprising “politicians  and accountants” should be re-evaluated...

