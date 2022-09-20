×

BREAKING NEWS: Treasury shifts two-pot retirement system to March 2024

Latest proposals would also allow workers to access some of the savings portion of their pension funds immediately on implementation of the system

20 September 2022 - 13:43 Linda Ensor

National Treasury has made major concessions to the trade union movement and the retirement industry on its proposed two-pot retirement system, by allowing workers immediate access to some of their accumulated savings and extending the implementation date by a year.

Treasury has proposed that the new system will take effect from March 1 2024, but the retirement industry represented by the Association of Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) remains sceptical that everything will be in place by then...

