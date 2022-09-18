The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
Mining companies and regulators have not responded to many warnings of a disaster waiting to happen
Power utility says high stages of load-shedding are likely to continue for rest of week
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
Starlink says it can serve aircraft of all sizes, and cites an agreement with the parent of Hawaiian Airlines to serve large Airbus and Boeing planes
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
About 54-million tonnes of waste is produced every year in South Africa
The banking industry is seeking staff with blockchain experience to develop digital asset capabilities
Tennis superstar will end his career at 41 with 20 Grand Slam singles titles
The panel van can be had in various sizes and configured for several purposes
A week of escalating power cuts led to Eskom having to urgently resort to stage 6 load-shedding for the second time in 2022 on Sunday.
More load-shedding is expected for the week ahead, but Eskom hopes to add 1,000MW (equal to two stages of load-shedding) to the grid within the next couple of weeks by buying excess energy from companies with sufficient private generation capacity...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom to urgently buy 1,000MW from private producers
A week of escalating power cuts led to Eskom having to urgently resort to stage 6 load-shedding for the second time in 2022 on Sunday.
More load-shedding is expected for the week ahead, but Eskom hopes to add 1,000MW (equal to two stages of load-shedding) to the grid within the next couple of weeks by buying excess energy from companies with sufficient private generation capacity...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.