National

Eskom to urgently buy 1,000MW from private producers

18 September 2022 - 11:56 Denene Erasmus

A week of escalating power cuts led to Eskom having to urgently resort to stage 6 load-shedding for the second time in 2022 on Sunday.

More load-shedding is expected for the week ahead, but Eskom hopes to add 1,000MW (equal to two stages of load-shedding) to the grid within the next couple of weeks by buying excess energy from companies with sufficient private generation capacity...

