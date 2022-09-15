Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Mkhize resigned from his post as health minister in 2021 after being implicated in the Digital Vibes scandal and accused of wrongdoing by the SIU
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize kicked off his campaign for the presidency of the ANC on Wednesday night with a firm resolve to fix the party. He did not pull any punches and called out the party’s leadership for failing to deliver on the needs of the people.
“The December conference represents the last significant opportunity to save our movement from this counter-revolutionary project. A divided ANC, and a poorly led ANC, disconnected from the people, cannot lead a project to transform the economy.”..
Key KZN branches give Zweli Mkhize the nod in presidential race
