National

Illegal mining a pandemic hurting SA‚ says Mabuza

15 September 2022 - 19:18 Amanda Khoza
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Communities should work with the government to help it deal with the illegal mining problem, which is fast becoming a pandemic in SA, deputy president David Mabuza told MPs on Thursday.

“Every day you learn about people being killed in these illegal activities‚ so the government is going to stamp its authority and get this thing right,” Mabuza said.

The police had arrested more than 4‚675 illegal miners‚ closed 135 mining holes and were closing decommissioned mines, he said.

His comments come after the discovery of the bodies of six men believed to be zama-zamas in an open veld next to the N1 freeway near Bosmont and New Canada‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday morning.

“The problem of illegal mining has grown to such a point that it’s a major source of concern not only for the government, but also for the mining industry and communities close to these illegal operations.”

He said during the recent two-day cabinet lekgotla‚ chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ the executive was given an update from the justice‚ crime prevention and security cluster on measures taken to combat criminality in areas close to illegal mine operations.

“An existing multidisciplinary economic infrastructure task team of various specialised units of the police‚ in partnership with private security and business‚ is working to prevent and combat the critical economic and infrastructure-related crimes‚ including illicit mining.”

Mabuza said a similar unit was established in KwaZulu-Natal in June‚ contributing to eliminating extortions at economic infrastructure sites.

“The justice‚ crime prevention and security cluster has also developed a strategy that will focus on combating activities in both formal and informal settlements.”

The strategy‚ he said‚ included tighter intelligence gathering and co-ordination‚ intensification of police visibility mechanisms and tightening of mechanisms aimed at disruption of organised and stubborn crime.

“We also need to close the taps because for these children to be actively involved in illegal mining means there are buyers somewhere‚ so we need to discontinue this very unsafe process of mining.”

Mabuza said because mining is the backbone of the SA economy‚ it is important to protect it from “unscrupulous mining companies”.

“We are going to enforce [the rule] that when you are done with mining‚ you must rehabilitate the soil and leave it at a stage where it is almost usable again.”

Shrinking mining output poses costly risk to fiscus

Permanent implementation of the social relief of distress grant from April next year will require an additional R50bn, according to a National ...
Economy
2 days ago

Authorities were warned years ago of security ​risk at mines

Illegal mining is rampant in gold mines and cable and copper theft is problematic in platinum group metals mines
Business
1 month ago

ANALYSIS: Why unions are squabbling and squandering

SA’s labour movement is fragmented and beset with bitter internal battles, a marked lack of co-operation and financial and administrative woes. For ...
Features
4 weeks ago
