DA fumes after Upington municipality’s fire engine used as a ‘taxi’

The Northern Cape town of Upington was using a fire engine as transport for shift workers at the time of a blaze, according to councillor Henk Opperman of the Dawid Kruiper municipality.

“The DA learnt that the truck was in Rosedale dropping off shift workers when we reported the matter [a fire at a business in Upington],” Opperman said. “While the truck still managed to reach the fire quickly, the matter remains a cause for concern. This is not the first time the fire truck has been caught ferrying personnel around.”

DA councillor Flip van der Steen raised the same matter in a council meeting several months ago, and alternative transport for workers was arranged.

“However, the intervention seems to have been short-lived,” said Opperman, adding the DA would table a motion at the next council meeting demanding better controls in using the vehicle and for disciplinary action in the event of misuse.

The Northern Cape is in the midst of fire season and there had been several blazes in recent weeks, Opperman said.

“In emergencies, seconds count. Fire services must be ever ready to put out blazes and should not risk being caught off guard by performing unnecessary functions,” he said.

“The fire truck is also very specialised and is an expensive vehicle to operate. The fire truck’s fuel must be preserved for emergencies, and wear and tear must be minimised to prolong the use of the truck for the sole purpose of putting out fires.”

