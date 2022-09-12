Denny Mushrooms fire the second suspected arson case in two weeks

Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
Many European fuel buyers have had to deploy emergency measures to cut costs, including switching to lower-cost coal, jeopardising Europe's status as a leader on emissions reduction policies
Rumours on social media allege disgruntled workers set the plant on fire after Denny offered a 7% wage increase as opposed to their 8% demand
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
Cambridge- and London-based company, Unlikely AI, will start hiring developers of a new type of artificial-intelligence software
Afrimat index rose 2.4% from the first quarter of the year amid a 4.1% increase in the value added to the economy
Opinion polls give his conservative Forza Italia party about 8% of the vote
England take nine wickets in the final two sessions and then scored 97 for no loss
Since release two decades ago, the manufacturer claims the X-Trail has sold more than 7-million units worldwide.
A huge fire at the Denny Mushrooms plant in Shongweni in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday was the second suspected case of arson in two weeks.
Ethekwini fire divisional commander Dennis Govender said on Monday that the first fire occurred a week ago.
“It was something small. We put it out. Arson was suspected and I am sure a case of arson was opened,” he said.
Shortly after 5pm on Friday, firefighters were again called out to the facility.
“When we got there, the fire had spread from the offices to the warehouse. We saved about 60% of the warehouse by extinguishing the blaze but there would be smoke damage,” Govender said.
He said arson was again suspected.
Rumours circulating on social media allege disgruntled workers set the plant on fire after the company offered a 7% wage increase as opposed to their 8% demand.
Denny Mushrooms confirmed the fire on Monday.
“We are working with authorities to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the fire. We are focused on servicing the needs of our customers to ensure we’re able to meet the demand and quality of the mushrooms. As SA’s largest mushroom supplier, this includes redirecting supply from our Gauteng facility,” the company said.
SA Industrial Commercial and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Simon Munyai said he was aware of the blaze but the union did not have members at Denny Mushrooms in KwaZulu-Natal.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Denny Mushrooms fire the second suspected arson case in two weeks
Rumours on social media allege disgruntled workers set the plant on fire after Denny offered a 7% wage increase as opposed to their 8% demand
A huge fire at the Denny Mushrooms plant in Shongweni in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday was the second suspected case of arson in two weeks.
Ethekwini fire divisional commander Dennis Govender said on Monday that the first fire occurred a week ago.
“It was something small. We put it out. Arson was suspected and I am sure a case of arson was opened,” he said.
Shortly after 5pm on Friday, firefighters were again called out to the facility.
“When we got there, the fire had spread from the offices to the warehouse. We saved about 60% of the warehouse by extinguishing the blaze but there would be smoke damage,” Govender said.
He said arson was again suspected.
Rumours circulating on social media allege disgruntled workers set the plant on fire after the company offered a 7% wage increase as opposed to their 8% demand.
Denny Mushrooms confirmed the fire on Monday.
“We are working with authorities to assess the damage and investigate the cause of the fire. We are focused on servicing the needs of our customers to ensure we’re able to meet the demand and quality of the mushrooms. As SA’s largest mushroom supplier, this includes redirecting supply from our Gauteng facility,” the company said.
SA Industrial Commercial and Allied Workers Union spokesperson Simon Munyai said he was aware of the blaze but the union did not have members at Denny Mushrooms in KwaZulu-Natal.
TimesLIVE
Libstar buys Cape Foods to access new markets
Libstar hangs on to its household and personal care business units
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Regulator gets its way on the fate of Health Squared
Amazon’s Alexa inventor Tunstall-Pedoe raises $20m for AI start-up
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.