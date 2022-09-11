×

National

At least three dead after mine dam wall collapses in Free State

Eskom says it lost bulk electricity supply in the area

11 September 2022 - 14:51 Nqobile Dludla and Wendell Roelf
UPDATED 11 September 2022 - 17:32
A damaged house in Jagersfontein. Picture: SUPPLIED
A mine dam wall collapse in the Free State mining town of Jagersfontein on Sunday, sweeping  away houses and cars and killing at least three people.

A government spokesperson said another 40 people were injured. 

The disaster occurred in Jagersfontein at about 6am, the government said, forcing officials to evacuate scores of residents to nearby farms.

Three bodies have been recovered, while 40 people, including one pregnant woman and four individuals with fractured limbs, have been taken to hospitals for treatment.

The government said in a statement that search and rescue efforts are continuing at the dormant diamond mine, which was once owned by De Beers, a unit of Anglo American.

“A detailed report on the circumstances surrounding the incident will be released upon compilation,” the office of the Free State Premier said.

State-owned power utility Eskom said in a separate statement it lost bulk electricity supply in the area when its Rietkuil substation was engulfed by mud and aims to restore supply to the Jagersfontein mine before the end of the day.

“It is impossible to estimate when supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage,” Eskom said.

The flooding damaged cellphone towers, hitting communications, and affected drinking water, while some roads were cut off. Many sheep have also been washed away, NGO, Gift of the Givers said.

De Beers said at the time of the sale of the Jagersfontein mine and tailings in 2010 to Superkolong Consortium, which comprised of black investors, that it had produced some of the world's largest gems when operating between 1870 and 1971.

Reuters  

