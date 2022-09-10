×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Eskom ramps up load-shedding to Stage 4 while urging sparing use of electricity

Prepare for a dark weekend after Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding

10 September 2022 - 10:38 Philani Nombembe
SA is in the dark again after Eskom announced stage 4 load-shedding until Monday. Picture: 123RF/123ucas
SA is in the dark again after Eskom announced stage 4 load-shedding until Monday. Picture: 123RF/123ucas

South Africans should brace themselves for a dark weekend after Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding.

Stage 4 was implemented at 10am on Saturday and will last until 5am on Monday.

“Regretfully, due to additional breakdowns overnight, Eskom was unable to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which has worsened the current generation capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

“A generation unit at Kendal was forced offline for emergency repairs, while a unit each at Majuba, Lethabo and Camden power stations, as well as Hydro de Cahora Bassa in Mozambique, were shut down for critical planned maintenance in preparation for the week ahead.”

Eskom said overnight generation units at Kusile and Tutuka power stations had returned to service.

“We currently have 5,579MW on planned maintenance, while another 16,599MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Eskom will hold a media briefing on Monday to update the public on the state of the power system. Any further significant changes will be promptly communicated. Eskom urges all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.”

TimesLIVE

Eskom recovers R30m paid to Molefe’s pension fund

Eskom Pension & Provident Fund repays money after court reaffirms ruling that set aside a 2016 early retirement agreement between Molefe and the ...
National
3 days ago

Energy Council appoints PwC energy expert as first CEO

The recently established Energy Council of SA has appointed James Mackay, PwC energy lead, as its first CEO
National
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Scientists ponder meaning of huge whirlpool off ...
National
2.
High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s suspension by ...
National
3.
ACDP councillor who voted to oust Joburg speaker ...
National
4.
Energy Council appoints PwC energy expert as ...
National
5.
Ramaphosa to carry on filling Limpopo potholes ...
National

Related Articles

Load-shedding is back until Saturday

National

State-owned companies collaborate to curb infrastructure theft and vandalism

National

Culture of corruption still bedevils Eskom, says De Ruyter

National

Only one in five of Prasa’s train stations still functional

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.