National

Accountant pleads not guilty to stealing R53.7m from former employer MTN

The Palm Ridge court heard how the former junior accountant allegedly stole an average of R7.6m a year from the company for seven years

08 September 2022 - 11:48 Penwell Dlamini

The state has given details of how a former MTN junior accountant who had been earning R22,000 a month allegedly stole an average of R7.6m a year from the company for seven years without being detected.

On Wednesday, Ruth Moshabane pleaded not guilty to all the charges; she had made her first appearance five years ago after Standard Bank contacted MTN after noticing 90 huge transactions from the company’s bank accounts into hers...

