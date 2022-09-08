Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut off supplies if European buyers impose price caps
The state has given details of how a former MTN junior accountant who had been earning R22,000 a month allegedly stole an average of R7.6m a year from the company for seven years without being detected.
On Wednesday, Ruth Moshabane pleaded not guilty to all the charges; she had made her first appearance five years ago after Standard Bank contacted MTN after noticing 90 huge transactions from the company’s bank accounts into hers...
Accountant pleads not guilty to stealing R53.7m from former employer MTN
The Palm Ridge court heard how the former junior accountant allegedly stole an average of R7.6m a year from the company for seven years
