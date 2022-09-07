ISM non-manufacturing producers managers index data beat market forecasts, fuelling concern about US rate hikes
SA’s potato industry says it’s looking to invest into expanding local production to meet high demand for French fries amid a widening demand-supply gap.
SA imported about 13,000 tonnes of frozen chips in 2020 despite low demand due to Covid-19 lockdowns, which brought economic activity to a near standstill. The figure nearly doubled to about 24,000 tonnes last year amid local shortages...
FROZEN CHIPS
When the chips are down, locals want to meet demand for French fries
Potato sector says it’s looking to expand local production to satisfy SA’s hunger for chips
