FROZEN CHIPS

When the chips are down, locals want to meet demand for French fries

Potato sector says it’s looking to expand local production to satisfy SA’s hunger for chips

07 September 2022 - 05:10 Bekezela Phakathi

SA’s potato industry says it’s looking to invest into expanding local production to meet high demand for French fries amid a widening demand-supply gap.

SA imported about 13,000 tonnes of frozen chips in 2020 despite low demand due to Covid-19 lockdowns, which brought economic activity to a near standstill. The figure nearly doubled to about 24,000 tonnes last year amid local shortages...

