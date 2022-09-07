Tiger Brands sees R3bn wiped off its value after it recalls baby powder

Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
Crippling agreements will kill off our only hope for ensuring a thriving economy
Tribunal ruling paves means the SIU can continue with its case against former health minister Zweli Mkhize and companies that allegedly benefitted an irregular R150m tender
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
State-owned development finance institution will provide R34.5m for pre-development costs in return for a 43.75% stake in New Okiep Mining Company
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Russia’s reported purchase of munitions from North Korea could mean Moscow’s war with Ukraine faring worse than expected or that it is preparing for a major offensive that requires extra supplies, ...
Young jockey has ridden 20 winners from 105 mounts
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Tiger Brands shares fell more than 10% after Africa’s biggest food producer said it was recalling Purity Essentials baby powder.
The latest product recall raises fresh questions about safety at Tiger Brands, which has been rocked by similar incidents in recent years, costing the company reputational harm and shareholders billions in lost market value...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tiger Brands sees R3bn wiped off its value after it recalls baby powder
The company says the recall follows the detection of asbestos in test samples from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder
Tiger Brands shares fell more than 10% after Africa’s biggest food producer said it was recalling Purity Essentials baby powder.
The latest product recall raises fresh questions about safety at Tiger Brands, which has been rocked by similar incidents in recent years, costing the company reputational harm and shareholders billions in lost market value...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.