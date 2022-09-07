Data showed the US services industry picked up in August, reinforcing expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes
Samples were from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished powder products
Some baby powder products have been recalled from SA shelves as a precautionary measure after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples‚ Tiger Brands has said.
The samples were from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder used as raw material in the production of finished powder products.
These are the affected products (product description; weight; barcode): Purity Essentials Baby Powder/Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 100g 6009523601859; Purity Essentials Baby Powder /Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 200g 6009523601866; Purity Essentials Baby Powder /Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials Baby Powder 400g 6009523601828; Purity & Elizabeth Anne’s Fresh Baby Powder 400g 6009523604515.
Products forming part of this recall include the 100g‚ 200g and 400g pack sizes of Purity Essentials baby powder‚ Elizabeth Anne’s Essentials baby powder and Elizabeth Anne’s Fresh baby powder.
This recall does not affect Purity Essentials Baby cornstarch powder or any other Baby Care products under the Purity brand.
“The batch of raw material with the detected trace levels of asbestos does not meet the company’s strict quality and safety standards‚” said Tiger Brands.
“In the best interest of consumers and as a precautionary measure‚ the company made the decision to initiate a product recall of the affected products after consultation with the National Consumer Commission.”
Tiger Brands is working with its retail and wholesale customers to remove all affected baby powder products from store shelves.
Consumers who have already purchased the affected products can return them to their nearest supermarket‚ wholesaler or pharmacy outlet that stocks the product for a cash refund or coupon from September 8.
TimesLIVE
