×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Digital Vibes beneficiaries lose bid to avoid scrutiny

Tribunal ruling means the SIU can continue with its case against former health minister Zweli Mkhize and companies that allegedly benefited from an irregular R150m tender

BL Premium
07 September 2022 - 14:19 Thando Maeko

The Special Tribunal has dismissed an application by six companies not to be joined in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) court bid to recover and set aside the Department of Health’s R150m irregular tender with Digital Vibes. 

The companies, including All Out Trading, Tusokuhle Farming, Azwakele Trading and Projects, and former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s daughter-in-law, Sithokozile Khaliphile Mkhize, had applied to not be added to the SIU’s review application to have the contract declared unlawful, set aside and have the money paid back to the state...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.