Digital Vibes beneficiaries lose bid to avoid scrutiny

Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
Crippling agreements will kill off our only hope for ensuring a thriving economy
Tribunal ruling paves means the SIU can continue with its case against former health minister Zweli Mkhize and companies that allegedly benefitted an irregular R150m tender
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
State-owned development finance institution will provide R34.5m for pre-development costs in return for a 43.75% stake in New Okiep Mining Company
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Russia’s reported purchase of munitions from North Korea could mean Moscow’s war with Ukraine faring worse than expected or that it is preparing for a major offensive that requires extra supplies, ...
Young jockey has ridden 20 winners from 105 mounts
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
The Special Tribunal has dismissed an application by six companies not to be joined in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) court bid to recover and set aside the Department of Health’s R150m irregular tender with Digital Vibes.
The companies, including All Out Trading, Tusokuhle Farming, Azwakele Trading and Projects, and former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s daughter-in-law, Sithokozile Khaliphile Mkhize, had applied to not be added to the SIU’s review application to have the contract declared unlawful, set aside and have the money paid back to the state...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Digital Vibes beneficiaries lose bid to avoid scrutiny
Tribunal ruling means the SIU can continue with its case against former health minister Zweli Mkhize and companies that allegedly benefited from an irregular R150m tender
The Special Tribunal has dismissed an application by six companies not to be joined in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) court bid to recover and set aside the Department of Health’s R150m irregular tender with Digital Vibes.
The companies, including All Out Trading, Tusokuhle Farming, Azwakele Trading and Projects, and former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s daughter-in-law, Sithokozile Khaliphile Mkhize, had applied to not be added to the SIU’s review application to have the contract declared unlawful, set aside and have the money paid back to the state...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.