National

SANDF warns of low morale as its facilities deteriorate

Defence officials argue that the department of public works is failing to deliver

05 September 2022 - 05:10 Bekezela Phakathi

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has warned that poor and unsafe infrastructure and accommodation at some of its bases have affected staff morale, which could make it difficult for commanders to mobilise troops in an emergency.

The SANDF is primarily responsible for defending SA against external military aggression and often plays a leading role in providing humanitarian relief and rebuilding efforts after natural disasters. However, it has been hit by severe budget cuts in recent years...

