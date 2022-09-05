×

National

Bus industry wants indaba on 7,000 job and union member losses

The entire value chain and stakeholders are at a point of no return, say bodies

05 September 2022 - 17:17
The Southern African Bus Operators Association says the bus industry has slid into unsustainability. Picture: SOWETAN FILE
The Southern African Bus Operators Association says the bus industry has slid into unsustainability. Picture: SOWETAN FILE

The SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC) said on Monday that the bus passenger sector has lost 7,000 jobs from the start of the Covid-19 outbreak and 32 companies have closed down.

In a joint media statement the council and the Southern African Bus Operators Association (Saboa) said they had been canvassing the department of transport for more than two years for a bus indaba, but without success.

The council said during this period and the previous decade, the bus and coach industry slid into unsustainability, and the entire industry value chain and stakeholders are at a point of no return.

“It is concerning to note that the findings from SARPBAC effectively confirm that the industry is being eroded due to an almost perfect storm of Covid-19, macroeconomic factors and the depressed localised conditions. 

“Recent research into the effects of Covid-19, focusing on employment within the industry, reflects a dire situation. Covid-19 has directly affected 40% of entities (parties and nonparties) in the industry,” the council said.

Saboa executive manager Bazil Govender said research found that from the onset of the Covid-19 period until now, 32 (mainly small to medium nonparty) companies have closed their doors and no longer exist. It appears only two companies are trying to re-enter the market, but it will take a long time for them to re-establish themselves. 

Govender said many entities opted for the retrenchment route to ensure sustainability and remain in business. The industry has lost about 7,000 employees from the measures implemented.

There is a need for industry stakeholders to make a concerted and collaborative effort to stabilise the industry for survival.
Bazil Govender, Saboa executive manager 

All 15 unions operating within the industry lost membership, leaving some on the brink of exiting the sector entirely. The unions’ statistics indicate losses of membership totalling about 6,000 members.

“This is a clear indication that there is a need for industry stakeholders to make a concerted and collaborative effort to stabilise the industry for survival, as well as to be able to provide a service to our communities and continue to provide employment while ensuring the nation has access to mobility.”

The two organisations said an escalating level of crime, intimidation and extortion of the bus industry from rogue elements add to its plight. The industry cannot solve the systemic faults and long-standing policy issues in public transport on its own. The organisations have called on the transport minister to urgently engage with the industry and commit to a bus indaba.

“This will allow for a focused approach to the priority issues to be addressed collectively, with commitment from all social partners. It will create a platform for further policy certainty and thus attract the desired investment into the sector, sustaining the workforce and generating additional employment opportunities,” Govender said.

TimesLIVE

