Bus industry wants indaba on 7,000 job and union member losses

Later today Opec and its allies will discuss oil output cuts of 100,000 barrels per day among other options, sources from the group told Reuters
Only big tech will win if the government gives the nod to legislation
High court yet to decide on the regulator’s urgent application to place the scheme under curatorship
Kgalema Motlanthe, chair of the ANC electoral committee, says branches must choose leadership candidates that boast capacity, integrity and resonate with broader society
The stock, which has dropped about 69% this year, falls as much as 14% in London trading
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
Ukraine has for weeks been telling residents in its occupied south to be ready and to evacuate before it launches a counteroffensiv
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Audi has finally unleashed its latest RS3 Sportback and Sedan models upon our shores.
The SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC) said on Monday that the bus passenger sector has lost 7,000 jobs from the start of the Covid-19 outbreak and 32 companies have closed down.
In a joint media statement the council and the Southern African Bus Operators Association (Saboa) said they had been canvassing the department of transport for more than two years for a bus indaba, but without success.
The council said during this period and the previous decade, the bus and coach industry slid into unsustainability, and the entire industry value chain and stakeholders are at a point of no return.
“It is concerning to note that the findings from SARPBAC effectively confirm that the industry is being eroded due to an almost perfect storm of Covid-19, macroeconomic factors and the depressed localised conditions.
“Recent research into the effects of Covid-19, focusing on employment within the industry, reflects a dire situation. Covid-19 has directly affected 40% of entities (parties and nonparties) in the industry,” the council said.
Saboa executive manager Bazil Govender said research found that from the onset of the Covid-19 period until now, 32 (mainly small to medium nonparty) companies have closed their doors and no longer exist. It appears only two companies are trying to re-enter the market, but it will take a long time for them to re-establish themselves.
Govender said many entities opted for the retrenchment route to ensure sustainability and remain in business. The industry has lost about 7,000 employees from the measures implemented.
There is a need for industry stakeholders to make a concerted and collaborative effort to stabilise the industry for survival.
All 15 unions operating within the industry lost membership, leaving some on the brink of exiting the sector entirely. The unions’ statistics indicate losses of membership totalling about 6,000 members.
“This is a clear indication that there is a need for industry stakeholders to make a concerted and collaborative effort to stabilise the industry for survival, as well as to be able to provide a service to our communities and continue to provide employment while ensuring the nation has access to mobility.”
The two organisations said an escalating level of crime, intimidation and extortion of the bus industry from rogue elements add to its plight. The industry cannot solve the systemic faults and long-standing policy issues in public transport on its own. The organisations have called on the transport minister to urgently engage with the industry and commit to a bus indaba.
“This will allow for a focused approach to the priority issues to be addressed collectively, with commitment from all social partners. It will create a platform for further policy certainty and thus attract the desired investment into the sector, sustaining the workforce and generating additional employment opportunities,” Govender said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bus industry wants indaba on 7,000 job and union member losses
The entire value chain and stakeholders are at a point of no return, say bodies
The SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council (SARPBAC) said on Monday that the bus passenger sector has lost 7,000 jobs from the start of the Covid-19 outbreak and 32 companies have closed down.
In a joint media statement the council and the Southern African Bus Operators Association (Saboa) said they had been canvassing the department of transport for more than two years for a bus indaba, but without success.
The council said during this period and the previous decade, the bus and coach industry slid into unsustainability, and the entire industry value chain and stakeholders are at a point of no return.
“It is concerning to note that the findings from SARPBAC effectively confirm that the industry is being eroded due to an almost perfect storm of Covid-19, macroeconomic factors and the depressed localised conditions.
“Recent research into the effects of Covid-19, focusing on employment within the industry, reflects a dire situation. Covid-19 has directly affected 40% of entities (parties and nonparties) in the industry,” the council said.
Saboa executive manager Bazil Govender said research found that from the onset of the Covid-19 period until now, 32 (mainly small to medium nonparty) companies have closed their doors and no longer exist. It appears only two companies are trying to re-enter the market, but it will take a long time for them to re-establish themselves.
Govender said many entities opted for the retrenchment route to ensure sustainability and remain in business. The industry has lost about 7,000 employees from the measures implemented.
All 15 unions operating within the industry lost membership, leaving some on the brink of exiting the sector entirely. The unions’ statistics indicate losses of membership totalling about 6,000 members.
“This is a clear indication that there is a need for industry stakeholders to make a concerted and collaborative effort to stabilise the industry for survival, as well as to be able to provide a service to our communities and continue to provide employment while ensuring the nation has access to mobility.”
The two organisations said an escalating level of crime, intimidation and extortion of the bus industry from rogue elements add to its plight. The industry cannot solve the systemic faults and long-standing policy issues in public transport on its own. The organisations have called on the transport minister to urgently engage with the industry and commit to a bus indaba.
“This will allow for a focused approach to the priority issues to be addressed collectively, with commitment from all social partners. It will create a platform for further policy certainty and thus attract the desired investment into the sector, sustaining the workforce and generating additional employment opportunities,” Govender said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.