National

BREAKING NEWS: Zimbabwean exemption permits extended for six months

The permit was due to terminate at end-December

02 September 2022 - 21:09 Linda Ensor

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has extended the Zimbabwean exemption permits, which were due to expire at the end of the year, by a further six months but has warned that there will be no further extensions.

The decision will provide Zimbabweans living in SA on the basis of such permits more time in which to apply for other types of visas or permits, a statement issued by the department of home affairs said...

