Vasco da Gama removed as City of Joburg council speaker
The DA councillor was voted out during a marathon meeting that started on Wednesday and ended in the early hours of Thursday
DA councillor Vasco da Gama has been voted out as council speaker of SA’s richest metro of Johannesburg, during a marathon meeting that started on Wednesday and ended in the early hours of Thursday.
ANC chief whip Eunice Mgcina told Business Day: “We’ve won against the DA.”
The no-confidence motion against Da Gama, which was tabled by the PAC, was carried through with 136 votes from the minority parties — including the ANC and African Independent Congress — against 132 votes from the DA-led multiparty coalition running the city, including ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus, Patriotic Alliance, IFP, ACDP and COPE.
Of the 270 council seats in the Joburg city council, 140 are held by the multiparty coalition and the rest by the minority parties. To pass the budget, vote through council items, including service delivery programmes, political parties need a majority of 136 votes.
With Da Gama now gone, Business Day understands that the target has now moved to DA executive mayor Mpho Phalatse, who minority parties also want gone. The ructions highlight the instability in coalition-run metros, which local government experts and political analysts say are expected as coalitions were not established on sound principles and ideology, but were largely about staying in power.
In a statement sent at 2.01am on Thursday, Phalatse said the multiparty government had accepted the outcome of the motion of no confidence against former speaker Da Gama, “who served the council in an exemplary fashion”.
“I would like to assure residents that the work of repairing and rebuilding the city remains on track and will not be affected by the outcome of the motion against Da Gama. We note with utter shame that certain members of the coalition elected to vote in favour of the motion, we are also aware that ahead of the motion there were allegations of bribery, which will be detailed in an affidavit,” Phalatse said.
“As the multiparty government, we will introspect on what needs to be done to regroup, as Joburg cannot afford to be handed back to a cabal who place self-interest ahead of the needs of Joburg’s 6-million residents. We are, nonetheless, confident that we will restore order. This is but a speed-hump on a long road.
“The repair and rebuild of SA’s economic hub has just begun, therefore our work is far from over. We intend on completing this term of office.”
The City of Joburg is the economic hub of the country, and its budget has been increasing over the years, with an allocation of R68.1bn for 2020/2021 and R73.3bn for 2021/2022. The metro contributes about 15.6% to SA’s GDP.
