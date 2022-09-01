×

Chery on the top of SA car sales

Car sales in August were 14.6% higher than the 27,277 of a year earlier

01 September 2022 - 14:06 David Furlonger

New-vehicle sales grew 14.2% in August, from a year earlier. However, the gap was inflated by the fact that Chinese carmaker Chery reported its figures for the first time in August. It sold 1,329 cars, more than both BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Its contribution pushed the total market for new cars and commercial vehicles to 47,420. In August 2021, the number was 41,533. Car sales in August were 31,269, 14.6% more than the 27,277 of a year earlier...

