In the event of any future state capture, there is a high likelihood the ANC could once again use its majority in the legislative arm of the state to prevent parliament from adequately using its power to intercept it, says chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Zondo, who chaired the state capture commission of inquiry for four years, says the manner in which the ANC used its majority in parliament to prevent the executive from being held accountable by voting against the opposition’s multiple motions of no confidence against former president Jacob Zuma, is an indication that interests of the ANC took precedence over the interests of the country...
ANC unlikely to prevent future state capture, Zondo warns
The chief justice says the ANC placed the interests of the party above the interests of the country during the state capture era
